Brightworth Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brightworth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,157. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09.

