Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Announce $2.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post $2.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $14.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $18.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $20.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,293,936 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $87,924,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $109.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

