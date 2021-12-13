Brokerages Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. Docebo posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $67.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.12. Docebo has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Docebo by 32.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Docebo by 70.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 277.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 113,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

