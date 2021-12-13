Brokerages Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce $225.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.10 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $916.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $932.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $880.63 million, with estimates ranging from $874.10 million to $888.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

