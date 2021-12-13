Brokerages Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report sales of $88.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.23 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $85.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $323.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.09 million to $325.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $317.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.02 million to $320.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

NYSE GLOP opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $223.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 56,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 277,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

