Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.33 Million

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce $223.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.60 million to $224.50 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $210.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $808.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $809.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $921.10 million, with estimates ranging from $910.50 million to $941.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

GBCI stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.