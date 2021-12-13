Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce $223.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.60 million to $224.50 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $210.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $808.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $809.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $921.10 million, with estimates ranging from $910.50 million to $941.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

GBCI stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

