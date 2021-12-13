Brokerages Anticipate Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to report $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $120,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humacyte.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUMA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $10.19 on Monday. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

In other Humacyte news, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth $840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth $1,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

