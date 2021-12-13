Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce $362.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.50 million and the lowest is $360.55 million. Vonage reported sales of $323.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,552,109 shares of company stock valued at $73,495,376. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.81, a P/E/G ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

