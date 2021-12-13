Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $14.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $15.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $13.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $113.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.72. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.