Brokerages Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post $133.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.40 million. Freshpet posted sales of $84.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $443.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.53 million to $445.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $588.08 million, with estimates ranging from $556.20 million to $630.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $104.37 on Monday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.47.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 and sold 10,489 shares valued at $1,473,222. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,428.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 75,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Freshpet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Freshpet by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.