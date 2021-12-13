Brokers Issue Forecasts for APA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $5.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.81. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $26.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. APA has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after acquiring an additional 187,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after buying an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

