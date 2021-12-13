Brokers Set Expectations for Transat A.T. Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transat A.T. in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The company had revenue of C$62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.00 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRZ. Scotiabank downgraded Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transat A.T. presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$3.40.

TSE:TRZ opened at C$4.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$166.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.27. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$4.10 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.