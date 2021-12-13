Brokers Set Expectations for UiPath Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UiPath in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the healthcare company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UiPath’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $44.05 on Monday. UiPath has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
