Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will earn $7.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $79.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,386,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,456 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

