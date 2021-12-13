Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.06

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 11851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,371.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

