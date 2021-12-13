CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get CAE alerts:

NYSE CAE opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.74. CAE has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of CAE by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 812,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.