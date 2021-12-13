Callisto Network Reaches Market Cap of $15.72 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $15.72 million and $49,717.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.33 or 0.08023704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00073347 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

