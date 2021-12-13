Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI) were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$43.75 and last traded at C$43.84. Approximately 7,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$914.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22.

About Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

