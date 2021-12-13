Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 108.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

VBR stock traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $174.57. 951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,080. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.45 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

