Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 19,883 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,883 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $274,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.78.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $244.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.85 and a 200 day moving average of $246.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

