Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 37,203 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,206,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,203 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 2.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Zoetis worth $428,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $231.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $231.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.