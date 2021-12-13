Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 62,502 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,668,926 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,502 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 3.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Applied Materials worth $472,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232,781 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $416,156,000 after purchasing an additional 914,222 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $152.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

