Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.50

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 516232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSII shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.47 million, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

