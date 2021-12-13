CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Trading Down 8.3%

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 8,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 78,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter.

CareView Communications, Inc engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L.

