Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) traded down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.30. 393,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,099,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

