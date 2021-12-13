Carry Market Cap Reaches $76.80 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Carry has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $76.80 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00077859 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00013035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002744 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,961,717 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

