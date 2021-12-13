Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $335.57 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Casper has a market capitalization of $335.57 million and $49.12 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.07 or 0.07961338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,851.21 or 0.99890432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00076157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,533,132,652 coins and its circulating supply is 2,859,006,240 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

