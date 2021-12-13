CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.6% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.63 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

