CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $15.05 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Eaton stock opened at $170.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day moving average is $159.18. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.79 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

