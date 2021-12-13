Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 27,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,968,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $374,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,795. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,748 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,837 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.