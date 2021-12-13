Centrifuge (CFG) Price Reaches $1.04

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $139.42 million and approximately $633,090.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.85 or 0.08045636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,747.36 or 1.00007252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00076867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 134,698,010 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

