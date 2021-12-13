CertiK (CTK) Price Reaches $1.52

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00003230 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $91.38 million and $14.61 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.29 or 0.07975731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,924.70 or 0.99901249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00075966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 60,233,445 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.