ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Down 4.2%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 1,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,351,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.
CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 3.24.
In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 2,124.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
