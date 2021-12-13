ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Down 4.2%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 1,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,351,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 3.24.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 2,124.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

