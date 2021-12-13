Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $150.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.33. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 115.64% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

