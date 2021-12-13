Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($4.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

