Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Johnson Rice

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,013. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $54,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $90,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

