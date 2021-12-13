Chewy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

NYSE CHWY opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,588.00, a PEG ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $31,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

