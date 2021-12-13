Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading Down 1.4%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.70 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.45 ($0.49). 177,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 767,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36.

Get Circassia Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Emms purchased 26,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £9,960.77 ($13,163.43).

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.