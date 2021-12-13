CloakCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $676.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011319 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,733,694 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

