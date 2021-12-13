Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.38. 19,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,565,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The firm has a market cap of $505.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Cloopen Group had a negative return on equity of 66.20% and a negative net margin of 68.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

