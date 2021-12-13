Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$133.14.

CCA has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$98.81 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$95.69 and a 1-year high of C$123.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$105.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$632.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.30 million. Research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

