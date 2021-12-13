Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.21% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $52.19. 3,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.61. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

