comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post sales of $97.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.60 million and the lowest is $96.24 million. comScore posted sales of $89.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $367.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.72 million to $369.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $391.79 million, with estimates ranging from $389.77 million to $393.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in comScore by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in comScore during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.14. comScore has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

