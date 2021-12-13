Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Comtech Telecommunications in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMTL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

CMTL stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.