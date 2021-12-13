Convergence (CONV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.99 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Convergence has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Convergence has a market cap of $21.99 million and approximately $739,373.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00038335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006851 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,430,857,911 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

