Cormark Weighs in on Altus Group Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Group in a report released on Friday, December 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $72.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

TSE AIF opened at C$71.96 on Monday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$47.57 and a 52 week high of C$72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.87.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

