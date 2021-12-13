Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.17 and last traded at C$4.15. Approximately 5,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.
Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Cornerstone Capital Resources from C$7.44 to C$7.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.60 million and a P/E ratio of -20.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.07.
Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile (CVE:CGP)
Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.
