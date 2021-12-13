Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.17 and last traded at C$4.15. Approximately 5,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Cornerstone Capital Resources from C$7.44 to C$7.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.60 million and a P/E ratio of -20.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.07.

In related news, Director William John Clarke sold 12,500 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,132. Also, insider Dmyant Sangha acquired 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$806,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 987,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,704,786.25.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

