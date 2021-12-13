Cosmos Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $400.54 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $21.61 or 0.00046064 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and approximately $400.54 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,621.33 or 0.99400308 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $370.08 or 0.00789045 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 283,985,977 coins and its circulating supply is 226,201,374 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

