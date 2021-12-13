Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) recently:

12/2/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $152.00 to $146.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $152.00 to $146.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/26/2021 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $127.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average of $140.76. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.39 and a 52-week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,730,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after buying an additional 506,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,524,000 after acquiring an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

