Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $3.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 406,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

